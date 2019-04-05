'Awards Chatter' Podcast — Ken Jeong ('You Complete Me, Ho')

Best known for 'The Hangover' trilogy, the actor/standup comedian discusses what led to his life-changing decision to walk away from medicine to focus on performing, the personal and social significance of projects like 'Dr. Ken' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' and the family crisis that inspired his new Netflix standup special.

"Keep in mind, I'm a partner at Kaiser [Kaiser Permanente, a hospital in Woodland Hills, Cal.] at this point," Dr. Ken Jeong says as we sit down at the offices of The Hollywood Reporter to record an episode of THR's 'Awards Chatter' podcast and begin discussing the biggest turning point of his life. "I'm pulling down six figures and making a good living, with a pension guaranteed the rest of my life, and I'm tenured." Even so, Jeong could no longer resist an urge he had felt since his sophomore year of high school: to be a full-time actor. He had just played a small part — of a doctor — in Judd Apatow's 2007 film Knocked Up, cracking up pros like Seth Rogen and Adam Scott, and Apatow, at the wrap party, had called him "my discovery." That sealed the deal. Within days, Jeong left Kaiser to focus full-time on acting. "And," he notes, "I had no [acting] jobs lined up."

Jeong's gamble has certainly paid off. A dozen years later, the 49-year-old is a well-known, well-respected and well-paid actor and standup comedian best known for crafting outlandish characters on screens big and small: the wild gangster Mr. Chow in The Hangover films released in 2009, 2011 and 2013; the insane Spanish teacher Senor Chang on the NBC comedy series Community, which ran from 2009 through 2015; and the nouveau-riche prankster Mr. Goh in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, the first Hollywood film in 25 years with an all-Asian cast. This year, he has appeared as a regular panelist on the first season of Fox's hit competition show The Masked Singer, and he starred in his first televised standup special, Netflix’s You Complete Me, Ho, a deeply personal, funny and emotional look at — what else — his unlikely path to stardom.

