Governors Awards: Lina Wertmuller Feted by Fellow Female Best Director Oscar Nominees

Lina Wertmuller, the first female filmmaker ever nominated for the best director Oscar, was presented with an honorary Oscar by the two of the four female filmmakers who followed in her footsteps at Sunday's Governors Awards, one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

The 91-year-old Italian was chosen to receive the honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences back in June. On Sunday night, she was toasted and given the statuette — 42 years after she was nominated for Seven Beauties — by Jane Campion (nominated for The Piano in 1994) and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird in 2018). The other two female director nominees who followed on Wertmuller's heels were Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation in 2004) and Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker in 2010 — she won).

Prior to 2019, 180 honorary Oscars were bestowed to individuals, films or organizations, dating back to the very first Oscars ceremony in 1929. Only 22 recipients were women — Shirley Temple, Deanna Durbin, Judy Garland, Margaret O'Brien, Peggy Ann Garner, Greta Garbo, Hayley Mills, Orna White, Lillian Gish, Mary Pickford, Margaret Booth, Barbara Stanwyck, Sophia Loren, Myrna Loy, Deborah Kerr, Lauren Bacall, Angela Lansbury, Maureen O'Hara, Gena Rowlands, Anne V. Coates, Agnes Varda and Cicely Tyson. And only one of them, Varda, was primarily known as a director.