3:06pm PT by Scott Feinberg
'Awards Chatter' Podcast: Listen to 9 Oscar Winners
Nine guests of The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast won Academy Awards on Sunday night. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. And you can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all our past episodes and alerts about future ones.
Mahershala Ali (Green Book), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Melissa Berton (Period. End of Sentence.), best documentary short — LISTEN
Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther), best costume design — LISTEN
Olivia Colman (The Favourite), best actress — LISTEN
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), best director and best cinematography — LISTEN
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), best original song ("Shallow") — LISTEN
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), best adapted screenplay — LISTEN
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), best actor — LISTEN
Rayka Zehtabchi (Period. End of Sentence.), best documentary short — LISTEN
Scott Feinbergscott.feinberg@thr.com ScottFeinberg