Listen to 'Awards Chatter' Episodes with 51 Emmy Nominees

Fifty-one guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.

Lenny Abrahamson, best limited series/movie/dramatic special director (Normal People)

Mahershala Ali, best comedy supporting actor (Ramy) and best children's program (We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest)

Jason Bateman, best drama series and best drama actor (Ozark) and best drama guest actor (The Outsider)

Samantha Bee, best variety talk series and best writing for a variety series (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee), best short form nonfiction or reality series (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries) and best short form variety series (Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee)

Rachel Brosnahan, best comedy actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sterling K. Brown, best drama actor (This Is Us) and best comedy supporting actor (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

James Burrows, best comedy directing (Will & Grace)

Steve Carell, best drama actor (The Morning Show)

Stephen Colbert, best variety talk series and best writing for a variety series (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

Olivia Colman, best drama actress (The Crown)

James Corden, best short form variety series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series)

Laverne Cox, best drama guest actress (Orange Is the New Black)

Mark Cuban, best structured reality program and best host for a reality or competition program (Shark Tank)

Ted Danson, best comedy actor (The Good Place)

Adam Driver, best comedy guest actor (Saturday Night Live)

Giancarlo Esposito, best drama supporting actor (Better Call Saul) and best drama guest actor (The Mandalorian)

Hannah Gadsby, best pre-recorded variety special and best writing for a variety special (Hannah Gadsby: Douglas)

Corey Hawkins, best short form comedy/drama actor (Survive)

Hugh Jackman, best TV movie/limited series actor (Bad Education)

Stephan James, best short form comedy/drama actor (#FreeRayshawn)

Jimmy Kimmel, best variety talk series (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience) and best short form variety series (Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues)

Brie Larson, best original interactive program (The Messy Truth VR Experience)

Norman Lear, best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience)

Eugene Levy, best comedy actor (Schitt's Creek)

Warren Littlefield, best drama series (The Handmaid's Tale)

Jennifer Lopez, best live variety special (Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira)

Chuck Lorre, best comedy series (The Kominsky Method)

Seth Meyers, best writing for a variety series (Late Night With Seth Meyers) and best writing for a variety special (Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby)

Lorne Michaels, best variety sketch series (Saturday Night Live)

Elisabeth Moss, best drama series (The Handmaid's Tale)

Eddie Murphy, best comedy guest actor (Saturday Night Live)

Ryan Murphy, best short form nonfiction or reality series (Pose: Identity, Family, Community)

Trevor Noah, best variety talk series and best writing for a variety series (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) and best short form nonfiction or reality series (Between the Scenes - The Daily Show)

Lupita Nyong'o, best narrator (Serengeti)

Catherine O'Hara, best comedy actress (Schitt's Creek)

Leslie Odom, Jr., best character voice-over performance (Central Park)

Sandra Oh, best drama actress (Killing Eve)

Dolly Parton, best TV movie (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings)

Dev Patel, best comedy guest actor (Modern Love)

Billy Porter, best drama actor (Pose)

Tracee Ellis Ross, best comedy actress (Black-ish)

RuPaul, best host for a reality or competition program (RuPaul's Drag Race), best competition program (RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked) and best unstructured reality program (RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked)

Amy Schumer, best unstructured reality program (Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night)

Jerry Seinfeld, best hosted nonfiction series or special (Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee) and best pre-recorded variety special (Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill)

Meryl Streep, best drama supporting actress (Big Little Lies)

Jeremy Strong, best drama actor (Succession)

Robin Thede, best variety sketch series (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Kenan Thompson, best comedy supporting actor (Saturday Night Live)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best comedy guest actress (Saturday Night Live)

Kerry Washington, best limited series and best TV movie/limited series actress (Little Fires Everywhere), best TV movie (American Son), best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience)

Roger Ross Williams, best documentary or nonfiction special (The Apollo)

Plus...

Hillary Clinton, subject of best documentary or nonfiction series (Hillary)