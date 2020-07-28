2:48pm PT by Scott Feinberg
Listen to 'Awards Chatter' Episodes with 51 Emmy Nominees
Fifty-one guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.
Lenny Abrahamson, best limited series/movie/dramatic special director (Normal People) — LISTEN
Mahershala Ali, best comedy supporting actor (Ramy) and best children's program (We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest) — LISTEN
Jason Bateman, best drama series and best drama actor (Ozark) and best drama guest actor (The Outsider) — LISTEN
Samantha Bee, best variety talk series and best writing for a variety series (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee), best short form nonfiction or reality series (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries) and best short form variety series (Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee) — LISTEN
Rachel Brosnahan, best comedy actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN
Sterling K. Brown, best drama actor (This Is Us) and best comedy supporting actor (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — LISTEN
James Burrows, best comedy directing (Will & Grace) — LISTEN
Steve Carell, best drama actor (The Morning Show) — LISTEN
Stephen Colbert, best variety talk series and best writing for a variety series (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) — LISTEN
Olivia Colman, best drama actress (The Crown) — LISTEN
James Corden, best short form variety series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series) — LISTEN
Laverne Cox, best drama guest actress (Orange Is the New Black) — LISTEN
Mark Cuban, best structured reality program and best host for a reality or competition program (Shark Tank) — LISTEN
Ted Danson, best comedy actor (The Good Place) — LISTEN
Adam Driver, best comedy guest actor (Saturday Night Live) — LISTEN
Giancarlo Esposito, best drama supporting actor (Better Call Saul) and best drama guest actor (The Mandalorian) — LISTEN
Hannah Gadsby, best pre-recorded variety special and best writing for a variety special (Hannah Gadsby: Douglas) — LISTEN
Corey Hawkins, best short form comedy/drama actor (Survive) — LISTEN
Hugh Jackman, best TV movie/limited series actor (Bad Education) — LISTEN
Stephan James, best short form comedy/drama actor (#FreeRayshawn) — LISTEN
Jimmy Kimmel, best variety talk series (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience) and best short form variety series (Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues) — LISTEN
Brie Larson, best original interactive program (The Messy Truth VR Experience) — LISTEN
Norman Lear, best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience) — LISTEN
Eugene Levy, best comedy actor (Schitt's Creek) — LISTEN
Warren Littlefield, best drama series (The Handmaid's Tale) — LISTEN
Jennifer Lopez, best live variety special (Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira) — LISTEN
Chuck Lorre, best comedy series (The Kominsky Method) — LISTEN
Seth Meyers, best writing for a variety series (Late Night With Seth Meyers) and best writing for a variety special (Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby) — LISTEN
Lorne Michaels, best variety sketch series (Saturday Night Live) — LISTEN
Elisabeth Moss, best drama series (The Handmaid's Tale) — LISTEN
Eddie Murphy, best comedy guest actor (Saturday Night Live) — LISTEN
Ryan Murphy, best short form nonfiction or reality series (Pose: Identity, Family, Community) — LISTEN
Trevor Noah, best variety talk series and best writing for a variety series (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) and best short form nonfiction or reality series (Between the Scenes - The Daily Show) — LISTEN
Lupita Nyong'o, best narrator (Serengeti) — LISTEN
Catherine O'Hara, best comedy actress (Schitt's Creek) — LISTEN
Leslie Odom, Jr., best character voice-over performance (Central Park) — LISTEN
Sandra Oh, best drama actress (Killing Eve) — LISTEN
Dolly Parton, best TV movie (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) — LISTEN
Dev Patel, best comedy guest actor (Modern Love) — LISTEN
Billy Porter, best drama actor (Pose) — LISTEN
Tracee Ellis Ross, best comedy actress (Black-ish) — LISTEN
RuPaul, best host for a reality or competition program (RuPaul's Drag Race), best competition program (RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked) and best unstructured reality program (RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked) — LISTEN
Amy Schumer, best unstructured reality program (Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night) — LISTEN
Jerry Seinfeld, best hosted nonfiction series or special (Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee) and best pre-recorded variety special (Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill) — LISTEN
Meryl Streep, best drama supporting actress (Big Little Lies) — LISTEN
Jeremy Strong, best drama actor (Succession) — LISTEN
Robin Thede, best variety sketch series (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — LISTEN
Kenan Thompson, best comedy supporting actor (Saturday Night Live) — LISTEN
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best comedy guest actress (Saturday Night Live) — LISTEN
Kerry Washington, best limited series and best TV movie/limited series actress (Little Fires Everywhere), best TV movie (American Son), best variety special (Live In Front of a Studio Audience) — LISTEN
Roger Ross Williams, best documentary or nonfiction special (The Apollo) — LISTEN
Plus...
Hillary Clinton, subject of best documentary or nonfiction series (Hillary) — LISTEN
Scott Feinbergscott.feinberg@thr.com ScottFeinberg