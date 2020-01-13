11:22am PT by Scott Feinberg
Listen to 'Awards Chatter' Podcast Episodes With 16 Oscar Nominees
Sixteen guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Oscar nominations on Monday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.
Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory), best international feature — LISTEN
Robert De Niro (The Irishman), best picture — LISTEN
Adam Driver (Marriage Story), best actor — LISTEN
Greta Gerwig (Little Women), best original screenplay — LISTEN
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Elton John (Rocketman), best original song ("(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again") — LISTEN
Randy Newman (Marriage Story), best original score and best original song ("I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away") — LISTEN
Al Pacino (The Irishman), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Sandy Powell (The Irishman), best costume design — LISTEN
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), best actor — LISTEN
Florence Pugh (Little Women), best supporting actress — LISTEN
Margot Robbie (Bombshell), best supporting actress — LISTEN
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), best actress — LISTEN
Jane Rosenthal (The Irishman), best picture — POSTING TUESDAY
Diane Warren (Breakthrough), best original song ("I'm Standing with You") — LISTEN
Renee Zellweger (Judy), best actress — LISTEN
Scott Feinbergscott.feinberg@thr.com ScottFeinberg