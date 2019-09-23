Emmys: Listen to 'Awards Chatter' Podcasts With 11 Winners

The Hollywood Reporter's awards podcast welcomed the likes of Billy Porter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and RuPaul.

The 71st Emmy season is over, but your opportunity to learn about the winners is not. Below, you can find links to 11 episodes of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast featuring conversations with people who took home statuettes on Sunday night.

* * *

RuPaul — best reality-competition program and best host for a reality or competition program (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — best actress in a comedy series, best writing for a comedy series and best comedy series (Fleabag)

Billy Porter — best actor in a drama series (Pose)

Seth MacFarlane — best character voiceover performance (Family Guy)

James Corden — best variety special prerecorded (Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool) and best shortform variety series (Carpool Karaoke: The Series)

Lorne Michaels — best variety sketch series (Saturday Night Live)

Jimmy Kimmel — best variety special live (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)

Norman Lear — best variety special live (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)

Jason Bateman — best directing for a drama series (Ozark)

Rosamund Pike — best actress in a shortform series (State of the Union)

Josh Gondelman — best writing for a variety series (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver)