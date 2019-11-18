Santa Barbara Film Fest: 'Marriage Story' Stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson Named Performers of the Year

In Noah Baumbach's acclaimed drama, the two young performers play a couple going through a bitter divorce.

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, who star in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story as a couple going through a bitter divorce, have been tapped to share the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The duo will be presented with their prize, which was created to recognize "select individuals who have distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film this past year," on Jan. 17, 2020 at Santa Barbara's historic Arlington Theatre.

SBIFF's 34th edition will run from Jan. 15-25, 2020.

"Scarlett and Adam have had such admirable arcs to their careers, making smart choices between independent films and big Hollywood franchises," SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said Monday in a statement. "They both are such lyrical performers, imbuing their acting with keen sensitivity and intellect. Together in Baumbach's Marriage Story, they regaled us with their best work to date."

The fest's previous outstanding performer recipients include Rami Malek (2019), Allison Janney and Margot Robbie (2018), Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (2017), Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan (2016), Steve Carell (2015), Cate Blanchett (2014), Jennifer Lawrence (2013), Viola Davis (2012), James Franco (2011), Colin Firth (2010), Penelope Cruz (2009), Angelina Jolie (2008), Helen Mirren (2007), Heath Ledger (2006), Kate Winslet (2005) and Charlize Theron (2004).