Lorenzo Soria Re-Elected President, Meher Tatna Re-Elected Board Chair of HFPA

The Golden Globes-dispensing organization of journalists held its elections last week.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes-dispensing organization comprised of roughly 90 Los Angeles-based journalists for foreign outlets, has announced its officers and board of directors for the 2020-2021 year.

As the result of a vote held last week, Lorenzo Soria was re-elected president of the HFPA, and Meher Tatna, a past president, was re-elected board chair.

The rest of the board will be comprised of vice president Ali Star, treasurer Janet R. Nepales and executive secretary Ruben V. Nepales, as well as Luca Celada, Helen Hoehne, Yoram Kahana, Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros and Tina Johnk Christensen (alternate).

The credentials committee will be comprised of Barbara de Oliveira Pinto and Kristien Gijbels.