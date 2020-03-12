Miami Film Festival, Already in Progress, Is Canceled

The fest began last Friday and was scheduled to continue through Sunday.

The Miami Film Festival, which began last Friday and was scheduled to run through Sunday, has been canceled mid-run, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

"Under the advice of Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami Dade College is cancelling all special events including the remaining public screenings of the Miami Film festival," fest director Jaie Laplante tells THR.

The fest's 37th edition was attended by talent such as actress Elizabeth Debicki (The Burnt Orange Heresy, which opened the fest) and filmmaker Lulu Wang (the Miami-based director of The Farewell), awards voters such as Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Katherine Tulich (Australia) and journalists including yours truly.

Laplante and Thom Powers, the fest's senior programmer, sat down with THR for an interview on Wednesday and indicated that their intention was to complete the fest. But the fest, being hosted by Miami Dade College, falls under the oversight of the state of Florida.

More to come.