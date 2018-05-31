Jason Blum, Brie Larson and John Ridley Among Academy Board Finalists (Exclusive)

Governors who are vacating their seats include Tom Hanks (who has termed out) and Kathleen Kennedy and Michael Mann (who are both not seeking re-election).

Some added star power may be coming to the Academy’s board of governors.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson (Room) and screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), Oscar-nominated actress Meg Ryan, Get Out producer Jason Blum, Sony Classics co-chief Michael Barker, DreamWorks Animation chief Bonnie Arnold, former Academy president Sid Ganis (who left the board after his presidency came to an end in 2009) and the producers of the last two Oscars telecasts, Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, are among the finalists for open seats as the Academy conducts its annual board elections, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Academy’s board — which is, in a sense, Hollywood's student council — comprises 54 governors, with three governors representing each of the organization's 17 branches. One seat representing each branch comes up for election every three years. An additional three governors-at-large are appointed by the president to represent the interests of diversity.

Members are elected to three-year terms and can serve no more than three terms in a row before being required to take a year off. Three governors "terming out" this cycle after nine consecutive years of service are the actors branch's Tom Hanks, the designers branch's Jim Bissell and the short films and feature animation branch's Bill Kroyer.

There are also some noteworthy absences among the finalists.

Three veteran, high-powered incumbent board members elected to not seek re-election: the producers branch's Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg’s longtime producer who now serves as the chief of Lucasfilm; the public relations branch's Marvin Levy, Spielberg's personal publicist for decades; and the directors branch's Michael Mann, a four-time Oscar nominee.

The first round of voting, which yielded these finalists, spanned May 14 through May 18. The final round of voting, which will determine the winners, will take place from June 4 through June 8. The results will become known in July.

Several other Hollywood notables threw their hat into the ring in the initial round but did not make their branch's list of finalists, including Pixar and Disney Animation president Ed Catmull; producers Cassian Elwes, Mace Neufeld and Irwin Winkler; Oscar-nominated actors Piper Laurie and Jacki Weaver; executives Mark Canton and Cary Brokaw; public relations specialists Megan Colligan, Leslee Dart and Bruce Feldman; Oscar-nominated sound technicians Peter Kurland, Michael Minkler and Greg P. Russell; and writers Roger Avary and Stephen Gaghan.

What follows is a list of each branch's finalists. (For branches that fielded fewer than four candidates, all candidates advanced to the next found.)

Actors

Brie Larson

Alfred Molina

Lou Diamond Phillips

Meg Ryan

Casting Directors

Kerry Barden

Ilene Starger

Bernard Telsey [incumbent]

Cinematographers

Michael Goi

Guillermo Navarro

Daryn Okada [incumbent]

Newton Thomas Sigel

Costume Designers

Marie France

Jeffrey Kurland

Deborah Nadoolman Landis [incumbent]

Designers

Tom Duffield

Marcia Hinds

Geoffrey A. Kirkland

Melissa Stewart

Directors

Haiffa Al-Mansour

John Badham

Susanne Bier

Shawn Levy

Documentary

John Battsek

Kate Davis

Karen Goodman

Rory Kennedy [incumbent]

Executives

Pam Abdy

Michael W. Barker

Jim Gianopulos [incumbent; also the sitting treasurer]

Mike Medavoy

Film Editors

Maryann Brandon

Dody J. Dorn

Carol Littleton [incumbent]

Mary Sweeney

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Michele Burke

Lois Burwell [incumbent; also the sitting first vice president]

Bill Corso

Ve Neill

Music

Alan Bergman

Charles Fox

Lisa Gerrard

Michael Giacchino [incumbent]

Producers

Jason Blum

Michael De Luca

Jennifer Todd

Janet Yang

Public Relations

Tony Angellotti

Terry Curtin

Rob Friedman

Sid Ganis

Short Films and Feature Animation

Bonnie Arnold

Brenda Chapman

Bob Kurtz

Marlon West

Sound

Gary C. Bourgeois

Christopher D. Jenkins

Scott Millan [incumbent]

Kevin O’Connell

VFX

John Knoll [incumbent]

Robert Legato

Theresa Ellis Rygiel

Bill Taylor

Writers

Amy Holden Jones

Billy Ray [incumbent]

John Ridley

Dana Stevens