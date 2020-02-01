Oscar Nominee Diane Warren Among Honorees Set for LA Italia Awards

Diane Warren, Danny Huston and Frank Stallone will be honored on Sunday night as the 15th week-long Los Angeles, Italia - Film, Fashion and Art Festival kicks off in Hollywood.

At the annual gathering at the TCL Chinese Theatre cineplex, which aims to strengthen the relationship between America and Italy's film communities, Warren — who is nominated for the best original song Oscar for the 11th time, for Breakthrough's "I'm Standing with You" — and Italian-born Huston will be presented with the festival's Person of the Year Award, while Stallone will collect its Career in Music Award.

Past honorees of the fest include Al Pacino, Mel Gibson and Liza Minnelli.

"These three greats, Diane Warren, Danny Huston and Frank Stallone, have each achieved prominence in their careers and are the essence of what our festival stands for: honoring excellence in diverse aspects of the global entertainment industry," festival founder-producer Pascal Vicedomini said in a statement. "We are proud to be spotlighting them on the opening night of our 15th annual event here in Hollywood on the eve of the Academy Awards."

Producer Mark Canton, as in past years, will serve as honorary chair of this year's fest, which is dedicated to the memory of the late Kobe Bryant, "who was raised and educated in Italy and who had an amazing kinship with the country," Vicedomini pointed out.

The fest will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Federico Fellini (by opening with the Italian master's 1976 film Casanova and closing, on Feb. 8, with Ginger and Fred); this year's Oscar-nominated Italian-American directors Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood); and the 80th birthday of this year's best supporting actor Oscar nominee Al Pacino (The Irishman).

In addition to Fellini, the Italian Masters section of the fest will also include a tribute to Lina Wertmüller, who received an honorary Oscar last year, along with a screening of her 1974 film Swept Away; and to Francesco Rosi, along with a screening of his daughter Carolina Rosi and Didi Gnocchi's 2019 documentary feature Citizen Rosi.

The LA, Italia fest is presented by the Capri in the World Institute with the support of the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism (DG Cinema and Audiovisual), as well as Intesa Sanpaolo, Iervolino Entertainment, Rai Cinema, Rai Cinema, Rai Com, Rai Italia, Rainbow, Medusa and ISAIA along with the Italian Consulate General and the Italian Institute of Culture in Los Angeles.

This year's delegation to the fest from Italy will include actors Franco Nero, Remo Girone (who plays Enzo Ferrari in Ford v Ferrari), Marco Bocci, Francesco di Leva, Victoria Zinny and Ezio Greggio; directors Francesca Archibugi, Ginevra Elkann and Elisa Amoruso; fashion icon Chiara Ferragni; musicians Clementino, Valeria Altobelli, Francesco Giammusso and Gianluigi Lembo; and producers Marco Cohen and Andrea Iervolino.