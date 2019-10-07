Oscars: 93 Countries Will Compete for Best International Feature

The Oscar for best international feature film — known until this season as the Oscar for best foreign language film — will go to one of 93 countries that have submitted entries this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday.

The list includes productions from every continent except Anatarctica, and from Ghana, Nigeria and Uzbekistan for the first time. The highest profile among them, as of this date, are South Korea's Parasite (Bong Joon-ho's dramedy was awarded Cannes' Palme d'Or), which is being released by Neon; Spain's Pain and Glory (from director Pedro Almodovar, a past winner for 1999's All About My Mother), a Sony Classics title; France's Les Miserables (from director Ladj Ly), via Amazon; and Senegal's Atlantics (for which Mati Diop became the first black female director ever to have a film in competition at Cannes, where it was awarded the Grand Prix), from Netflix.

The Academy defines an international feature film as "a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly non-English dialogue track."

A shortlist of 10 films — one more than in years past — will be announced on Dec. 16, 2019. Nominations in all categories will be announced on Jan. 13, 2020. And the 92nd Oscars will be presented on Feb. 9.



The 2019 submissions, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Albania, The Delegation, director: Bujar Alimani

Algeria, Papicha, director: Mounia Meddour

Argentina, Heroic Losers, director: Sebastián Borensztein

Armenia, Lengthy Night, director: Edgar Baghdasaryan

Australia, Buoyancy, director: Rodd Rathjen

Austria, Joy, director: Sudabeh Mortezai

Bangladesh, Alpha, director: Nasiruddin Yousuff

Belarus, Debut, director: Anastasiya Miroshnichenko

Belgium, Our Mothers, director: César Díaz

Bolivia, I Miss You, director: Rodrigo Bellott

Bosnia and Herzegovina, The Son, director: Ines Tanovic

Brazil, Invisible Life, director: Karim Aïnouz

Bulgaria, Ága, director: Milko Lazarov

Cambodia, In the Life of Music, directors: Caylee So, Sok Visal

Canada, Antigone, director: Sophie Deraspe

Chile, Spider, director: Andrés Wood

China, Ne Zha, director:Yu Yang

Colombia, Monos, director: Alejandro Landes

Costa Rica, The Awakening of the Ants, director: Antonella Sudasassi Furniss

Croatia, Mali, director: Antonio Nuic

Cuba, A Translator, directors: Rodrigo Barriuso, Sebastián Barriuso

Czech Republic, The Painted Bird, director: Václav Marhoul

Denmark, Queen of Hearts, director: May el-Toukhy

Dominican Republic, The Projectionist, director: José María Cabral

Ecuador, The Longest Night, director: Gabriela Calvache

Egypt, Poisonous Roses, director: Ahmed Fawzi Saleh

Estonia, Truth and Justice, director: Tanel Toom

Ethiopia, Running Against the Wind, director: Jan Philipp Weyl

Finland, Stupid Young Heart, director: Selma Vilhunen

France, Les Misérables, director: Ladj Ly

Georgia, Shindisi, director: Dimitri Tsintsadze

Germany, System Crasher, director: Nora Fingscheidt

Ghana, Azali, director: Kwabena Gyansah

Greece, When Tomatoes Met Wagner, director: Marianna Economou

Honduras, Blood, Passion, and Coffee, director: Carlos Membreño

Hong Kong, The White Storm 2 Drug Lords, director: Herman Yau

Hungary, Those Who Remained, director: Barnabás Tóth

Iceland, A White, White Day, director: Hlynur Pálmason

India, Gully Boy, director: Zoya Akhtar

Indonesia, Memories of My Body, director: Garin Nugroho

Iran, Finding Farideh, directors: Azadeh Moussavi, Kourosh Ataee

Ireland, Gaza, directors: Garry Keane, Andrew McConnell

Israel, Incitement, director: Yaron Zilberman

Italy, The Traitor, director: Marco Bellocchio

Japan, Weathering with You, director: Makoto Shinkai

Kazakhstan, Kazakh Khanate. The Golden Throne, director: Rustem Abdrashov

Kenya, Subira, director: Ravneet Singh (Sippy) Chadha

Kosovo, Zana, director: Antoneta Kastrati

Kyrgyzstan, Aurora, director: Bekzat Pirmatov

Latvia, The Mover, director: Davis Simanis

Lebanon, 1982, director: Oualid Mouaness

Lithuania, Bridges of Time, directors: Audrius Stonys, Kristine Briede

Luxembourg, Tel Aviv on Fire, director: Sameh Zoabi

Malaysia, M for Malaysia, directors: Dian Lee, Ineza Roussille

Mexico, The Chambermaid, director: Lila Avilés

Mongolia, The Steed, director: Erdenebileg Ganbold

Montenegro, Neverending Past, director: Andro Martinović

Morocco, Adam, director: Maryam Touzani

Nepal, Bulbul, director: Binod Paudel

Netherlands, Instinct, director: Halina Reijn

Nigeria, Lionheart, director: Genevieve Nnaji

North Macedonia, Honeyland, directors: Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska

Norway, Out Stealing Horses, director: Hans Petter Moland

Pakistan, Laal Kabootar, director: Kamal Khan

Palestine, It Must Be Heaven, director: Elia Suleiman

Panama, Everybody Changes, director: Arturo Montenegro

Peru, Retablo, director: Alvaro Delgado Aparicio

Philippines, Verdict, director: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

Poland, Corpus Christi, director: Jan Komasa

Portugal, The Domain, director: Tiago Guedes

Romania, The Whistlers, director: Corneliu Porumboiu

Russia, Beanpole, director: Kantemir Balagov

Saudi Arabia, The Perfect Candidate, director: Haifaa Al Mansour

Senegal, Atlantics, director: Mati Diop

Serbia, King Petar the First, director: Petar Ristovski

Singapore,A Land Imagined, director: Yeo Siew Hua

Slovakia, Let There Be Light, director: Marko Skop

Slovenia, History of Love, director: Sonja Prosenc

South Africa, Knuckle City, director: Jahmil X.T. Qubeka

South Korea, Parasite, director: Bong Joon Ho

Spain, Pain and Glory, director: Pedro Almodóvar

Sweden, And Then We Danced, director: Levan Akin

Switzerland,Wolkenbruch’s Wondrous Journey into the Arms of a Shiksa, director: Michael Steiner

Taiwan, Dear Ex, directors: Mag Hsu, Chih-Yen Hsu

Thailand, Krasue: Inhuman Kiss, director: Sitisiri Mongkolsiri

Tunisia, Dear Son, director: Mohamed Ben Attia

Turkey, Commitment Asli, director: Semih Kaplanoglu

Ukraine, Homeward, director: Nariman Aliev

United Kingdom, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, director: Chiwetel Ejiofor

Uruguay,The Moneychanger, director: Federico Veiroj

Uzbekistan, Hot Bread, director: Umid Khamdamov

Venezuela, Being Impossible, director: Patricia Ortega

Vietnam, Furie, director: Le Van Kiet