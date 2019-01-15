Oscars: 'The Favourite' Could Make History Thanks to Its Trio of Female Stars

If Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz all are Oscar-nominated on Jan. 22, as is widely anticipated, the period dramedy will become only the 19th film to produce three or more female acting nominations.

Virtually every usually-reliable indicator suggests that all of the women at the center of The Favourite — Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz — will receive Oscar nominations on Jan. 22. Should that happen, Yorgos Lanthimos' period dramedy will become only the 19th film in history to produce three or more female acting nominations.

The prior titles to achieve this feat, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Margaret Herrick Library confirms, span from Gone with the Wind (1939) through The Help (2011). In between there were The Little Foxes (1941), Mrs. Miniver (1942), The Song of Bernadette (1943), Mildred Pierce (1945), Gentleman's Agreement (1947), I Remember Mama (1948), Come to the Stable (1949), Pinky (1949), All About Eve (1950), The Bad Seed (1956), Peyton Place (1957), Tom Jones (1963), The Turning Point (1977), The Color Purple (1985), Working Girl (1988), Chicago (2002), Doubt (2008) and The Help (2011).

All About Eve is the only film on that list to score more than three female acting noms: it landed four! Alas, leads Anne Baxter and Bette Davis and supporting players Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter all went home empty-handed.