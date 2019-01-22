9:23am PT by Scott Feinberg

Oscars: Listen to 'Awards Chatter' Podcasts With 18 Nominees

Check out in-depth conversations with actors, actresses, directors, producers, screenwriters and songwriters — from A (as in Mahershala Ali) to Z (or at least W, as in Diane Warren).
Getty Images
Mahershala Ali, Amy Adams, Rami Malek, Glenn Close and Spike Lee

Eighteen guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Oscar nominations Tuesday morning. Find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. And click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all our past episodes and alerts about future ones.

Amy Adams (Vice), best supporting actress — LISTEN

Mahershala Ali (Green Book), best supporting actor — LISTEN

Glenn Close (The Wife), best actress — LISTEN

Olivia Colman (The Favourite), best actress — LISTEN

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best cinematography — LISTEN

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), best actor — LISTEN

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), best supporting actor — LISTEN

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), best supporting actor — LISTEN

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), best actress and best original song ("Shallow") — LISTEN

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), best adapted screenplay — LISTEN

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay — LISTEN

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), best actor — LISTEN

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), best actress — LISTEN

Adam McKay (Vice), best picture and best original screenplay — LISTEN

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), best actor — LISTEN

Sam Rockwell (Vice), best supporting actor — LISTEN

Emma Stone (The Favourite), best supporting actress — LISTEN

Diane Warren (RBG), best original song ("I'll Fight") — LISTEN

Scott Feinberg

Scott Feinberg

scott.feinberg@thr.com ScottFeinberg

Awards Chatter