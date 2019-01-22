9:23am PT by Scott Feinberg
Oscars: Listen to 'Awards Chatter' Podcasts With 18 Nominees
Eighteen guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Oscar nominations Tuesday morning. Find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. And click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all our past episodes and alerts about future ones.
Amy Adams (Vice), best supporting actress — LISTEN
Mahershala Ali (Green Book), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Glenn Close (The Wife), best actress — LISTEN
Olivia Colman (The Favourite), best actress — LISTEN
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best cinematography — LISTEN
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), best actor — LISTEN
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), best actress and best original song ("Shallow") — LISTEN
Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), best adapted screenplay — LISTEN
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay — LISTEN
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), best actor — LISTEN
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), best actress — LISTEN
Adam McKay (Vice), best picture and best original screenplay — LISTEN
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), best actor — LISTEN
Sam Rockwell (Vice), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Emma Stone (The Favourite), best supporting actress — LISTEN
Diane Warren (RBG), best original song ("I'll Fight") — LISTEN
