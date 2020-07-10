Palm Springs Film Fest Dates Pushed Back Due to Pandemic

The fest's glitzy awards gala, a major stop for top contenders on the road to the Oscars, has moved from Thursday, Jan. 7 to Thursday, Feb. 25.

The dates for the 32nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival have been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 2021 fest, which was previously scheduled to run from Thursday, Jan. 7 through Monday, Jan. 18, will now take place from Thursday, Feb. 25 through Monday, March 8.

Meanwhile, the fest's glitzy awards gala at the sprawling Palm Springs Convention Center — a major stop for top contenders on the road to the Oscars — has moved from Thursday, Jan. 7 to Thursday, Feb. 25.

"The date change is to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff, filmmaker guests and partners, and to make sure we can have a memorable and enjoyable festival experience," the Palm Springs International Film Festival Society said in a statement.

PSIFF follows the Oscars, the SAG Awards, the Critics' Choice Award and numerous other Hollywood-related events in shifting dates due to COVID-19.

Festival film submissions for the fest will be accepted beginning Aug. 1 through FilmFreeway, and both festival passes and awards gala seats and tables will go on sale in October.