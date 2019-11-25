PGA Awards: 'Bombshell' Tapped for Stanley Kramer Honor

Bombshell, the new drama about sexual harassment at Fox News, will be honored with the Stanley Kramer Award at the 2020 PGA Awards, the Producers Guild of America announced Monday.

Established in 2002 to honor a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues, the Kramer Award has previously been presented to people associated with Get Out, Loving, Fruitvale Station, The Normal Heart, The Hunting Ground, An Inconvenient Truth, Hotel Rwanda, In America, Antwone Fisher, Precious, In the Land of Blood and Honey and Bully.

Bombshell, the producers of which include star Charlize Theron, will be feted with the award at the 31st annual PGA Awards on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium.

"Bombshell proves that cinema has the power to encapsulate moments and movements in a way that serves and enlightens us all," PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement. The statement further notes that Bombshell is "one of the first films to incisively explore the #MeToo era" and has prompted an "important dialogue" about abuse, power and sexism in the workplace.