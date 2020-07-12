'Awards Chatter' Podcast — Janelle Monae ('Homecoming')

The Grammy-nominated singer, fast-rising actress and outspoken activist discusses the killing of George Floyd, stepping away from her alter ego after coming out as pansexual and, with her new TV show, maturing as a thespian.

"I honestly feel like I'm just getting started," says Janelle Monáe, the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, fashion icon and social activist, as we record The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast and discuss the momentous last few years of her career.

The 34-year-old, whose music blends pop, funk, soul and R&B, is already an eight-time Grammy nominee. Her third and most recent album, 2018's Dirty Computer, was Grammy-nominated for album of the year and video of the year in 2019. It had considerable personal significance, as well: it was her first album in which she performed not as her alter ego Cindi Mayweather, an Afrofuturist android freedom fighter who Monáe says "represents marginalized voices," but instead was herself, a young black woman who is, as she acknowledged in an interview published the day before the album's release, pansexual.

Meanwhile, Monáe's acting career, which launched in 2016 with key parts in Moonlight and Hidden Figures — a best picture Academy Award winner and a best ensemble SAG Award winner, respectively — reached new heights in 2020 with her first leading role. Indeed, on the second season of Amazon's drama series Homecoming, she plays a military veteran who wakes up one day in a canoe in the middle of a lake with no memory of her past and has to piece her life back together — and the performance is attracting Emmy buzz.

However, it was clear from our conversation that what is most important to Monáe at the moment is her activism. In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, she is, as she has been for years, at the forefront of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, calling for an end to police brutality and white supremacy as, well, vocally as anyone. "When you heal yourself from things," she says, "you just feel lighter, you feel like you can do so much. And I feel even more free, I feel even more radical — radical and rebellious is the spirit that I have right now — and that's in art, that's in activism and that's in just my life right now."

* * *

LISTEN: You can hear the entire interview below.

