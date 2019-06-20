Producers Guild Reveals Date, Venue Change for 31st PGA Awards

The guild, which honored 'Green Book' with its top film prize last awards season, has also revamped its website.

The 31st Producers Guild Awards will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, the organization said Thursday. Additionally, after many years between the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza and the Beverly Hilton, the event will now place at the Hollywood Palladium.

"Each year, the PGA has the privilege to honor outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television and new media productions at the Producers Guild Awards," said PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating excellence in our field alongside giants of our industry who've defined the art and craft of producing."

The guild, which on Jan. 19 of this year honored Green Book with its first big win en route to the best picture Oscar, also announced other key dates pertaining to eligibility and awards for the 2019-2020 awards season:

Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, and Short Form, Sports and Children’s Programs: January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: September 5, 2019 (Late submission deadline is September 19, 2019 - $100 late fee will be assessed)

Television Programs: September 26, 2019

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: October 10, 2019

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: September 5, 2019 (Late submission deadline is September 19, 2019 - $100 late fee will be assessed)

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): December 6, 2019

Television Programs (Series/Specials): December 12, 2019

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): December 12, 2019

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: December 12, 2019

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): December 18, 2019 (2 p.m. PST)

Television Programs (Series/Specials): January 6, 2020 (2 p.m. PST)

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): January 6, 2020 (2 p.m. PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 6, 2020 (2 p.m. PST)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: November 19, 2019

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): December 19, 2019

Television Programs (Series/Specials): January 7, 2020

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): January 7, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 7, 2020

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): December 19, 2019

Television Programs (Series/Specials): January 7, 2020

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): January 7, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 7, 2020

Documentary Motion Pictures: January 7, 2020

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): January 8, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

Television Programs (Series/Specials): January 16, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): January 16, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 16, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

Documentary Motion Pictures: January 16, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2020 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Week of January 13 (additional details forthcoming)

Awards Show

January 18, 2020

The PGA also announced that it has revamped its website to "further streamlines the process for productions submitted for the Producers Guild Awards and Producers Mark (p.g.a.) certification." These changes "include a more user-friendly interface, better payment options and the ability to create user accounts for applicants," which "will save time by retaining information from past submissions and allowing for information to be carried over from year to year."