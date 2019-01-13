Quincy Jones, Jason Blum to Be Honored by African American Film Critics Association

Quincy Jones and Jason Blum will receive Special Achievement honors from the African American Film Critics Association, the largest body of black film critics in the world, AAFCA co-founders Shawn Edwards and Gil Robertson have announced. The two men will be celebrated at the 10th annual AAFCA Awards, alongside the organization's already announced best picture winner Black Panther, on Feb. 6 at Hollywood's Taglyan Complex.

Jones, the legendary man of music, and Blum, who produced last year's Get Out and this year's BlacKkKlansman, join four other previously announced honorees who will be feted at a separate ceremony on Feb. 2 in Marina Del Rey: Netflix executive Tengo Nagenda; Kelly Edwards of HBO; Searching director Aneesh Chaganty; the film Crazy Rich Asians; and, posthumously, Buddy Bolden, the jazz innovator and subject of the upcoming biopic Bolden.

"Quincy Jones is a cultural icon," the AAFCA's Edwards said in a statement. "For nearly 70 years, he has helped shape pop culture as a music composer and producer as well as a film/TV composer and producer. His creative influence is unparalleled. He has molded the arts, film and music with a force that we may never witness again in our lifetime and given back all along the way."

Added Robertson: "Jason Blum is a visionary creatively and in business. Through Blumhouse, he has rebirthed the horror genre, favoring both horror and specialty films like BlacKkKlansman that inclusively reflect or make us think about the world today. I am thrilled that AAFCA is honoring Jason, the legendary Quincy Jones, jazz pioneer Bolden and the other great creatives, in front of and behind the camera, that continue to make our industry and our world great."