Ryan Murphy Among Six New Trustees of Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday announced that it has added six individuals to its board of trustees, the governing body tasked with overseeing the organization’s strategic vision, maintaining its financial health and ensuring the institution fulfills its mission to create the preeminent motion picture museum for film lovers.

Ryan Murphy, the award-winning writer/producer, is the most well-known of the newcomers, but Harvard University's Patricia S. Bellinger, Rolex's Arnaud Boetsch, J.P. Morgan's Olivier de Givenchy, Oneida Indian Nation's Ray Halbritter and Artemis Rising Foundation's Regina K. Scully are also coming aboard and joining existing board members Ron Meyer (chair), Ted Sarandos (vice chair), Kimberly Steward (secretary), Jim Gianopulos (treasurer), Jason Blum, Laura Dern, David Dolby, Sidonie Seydoux Dumas, Mark Johnson, Miky Lee (Mie Kyung Lee), Tom Hanks, Dawn Hudson (Academy CEO), Katherine Oliver, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Dominic Ng, David Rubin (Academy president), Emma Thomas, Diane von Furstenberg and Kevin Yeaman.

"We are thrilled to welcome these six remarkable leaders to our board of trustees," Meyer said in a statement. ?Their achievements in their respective fields demonstrate the passion and leadership that they will contribute to the Academy Museum. We look forward to working together on the world’s premier institution dedicated to the art and science of movies."

Academy Museum director Bill Kramer added, "The Academy Museum is honored to add these incredible trustees to our new and growing board. They bring a wealth of experiences and perspectives, spanning several disciplines, that will be vital to our thoughtful planning and development. I could not be happier to welcome them."