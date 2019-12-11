8:04pm PT by Scott Feinberg
SAG Awards: Listen to 29 Nominees' 'Awards Chatter' Podcast Episodes
Thirty guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with SAG Award nominations on Wednesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.
Film nominees...
Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), best ensemble — LISTEN
Robert De Niro (The Irishman), best ensemble — LISTEN
Adam Driver (Marriage Story), best actor — LISTEN
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), best supporting actor — LISTEN
Allison Janney (Bombshell), best ensemble — LISTEN
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), best supporting actress and best ensemble — LISTEN
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), best supporting actress — LISTEN
Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), best ensemble — LISTEN
Lupita Nyong'o (Us), best actress — LISTEN
Al Pacino (The Irishman), best supporting actor and best ensemble — POSTING DEC. 16
Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), best ensemble — LISTEN
Margot Robbie (Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), best supporting actress (Bombshell) and best ensemble (Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — LISTEN
Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), best ensemble — LISTEN
Renee Zellweger (Judy), best actress — LISTEN
TV nominees...
Mahershala Ali (True Detective), best mini/movie actor — LISTEN
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), best comedy actress and best comedy ensemble — LISTEN
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), best drama actor — LISTEN
Steve Carell (The Morning Show), best drama actor — LISTEN
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), best drama ensemble — LISTEN
Olivia Colman (The Crown and Fleabag), best drama actress (The Crown), best drama ensemble (The Crown) and best comedy ensemble (Fleabag) — LISTEN
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), best drama ensemble — LISTEN
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), best comedy ensemble — LISTEN
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), best drama actress — LISTEN
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), best comedy actress and best comedy ensemble — LISTEN
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), best mini/movie actor — LISTEN
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), best drama ensemble — LISTEN
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), best drama ensemble — LISTEN
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), best drama ensemble — LISTEN
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), best comedy actress and best comedy ensemble — LISTEN
Henry Winkler (Barry), best comedy ensemble — LISTEN
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), best drama ensemble — LISTEN
