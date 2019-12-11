SAG Awards: Listen to 29 Nominees' 'Awards Chatter' Podcast Episodes

Tune in to Scott Feinberg's conversations with A-listers (such as Tom Hanks and Emilia Clarke), beloved legends (such as Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep) and breakthrough stars (such as Adam Driver and Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Thirty guests of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with SAG Award nominations on Wednesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe for free to the podcast, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.

Film nominees...

Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), best ensemble — LISTEN

Robert De Niro (The Irishman), best ensemble — LISTEN

Adam Driver (Marriage Story), best actor — LISTEN

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), best supporting actor — LISTEN

Allison Janney (Bombshell), best ensemble — LISTEN

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), best supporting actress and best ensemble — LISTEN

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), best supporting actress — LISTEN

Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), best ensemble — LISTEN

Lupita Nyong'o (Us), best actress — LISTEN

Al Pacino (The Irishman), best supporting actor and best ensemble — POSTING DEC. 16

Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), best ensemble — LISTEN

Margot Robbie (Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), best supporting actress (Bombshell) and best ensemble (Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — LISTEN

Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), best ensemble — LISTEN

Renee Zellweger (Judy), best actress — LISTEN

TV nominees...

Mahershala Ali (True Detective), best mini/movie actor — LISTEN

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), best comedy actress and best comedy ensemble — LISTEN

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), best drama actor — LISTEN

Steve Carell (The Morning Show), best drama actor — LISTEN

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), best drama ensemble — LISTEN

Olivia Colman (The Crown and Fleabag), best drama actress (The Crown), best drama ensemble (The Crown) and best comedy ensemble (Fleabag) — LISTEN

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), best drama ensemble — LISTEN

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), best comedy ensemble — LISTEN

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), best drama actress — LISTEN

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), best comedy actress and best comedy ensemble — LISTEN

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), best mini/movie actor — LISTEN

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), best drama ensemble — LISTEN

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), best drama ensemble — LISTEN

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), best drama ensemble — LISTEN

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), best comedy actress and best comedy ensemble — LISTEN

Henry Winkler (Barry), best comedy ensemble — LISTEN

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), best drama ensemble — LISTEN