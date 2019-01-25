Santa Barbara Film Fest: All 5 Oscar-Nominated Directors Set For Panel and Tribute

Unless you are going to the 91st Oscars, the only opportunity you have to see all five of this year's best director nominees together will be at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Jan. 31.

Roma's Alfonso Cuaron, The Favourite's Yorgos Lanthimos, BlacKkKlansman's Spike Lee, Vice's Adam McKay and Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski will gather at Santa Barbara's historic Arlington Theatre for the fest's annual Directors Panel, which I will be moderating.

The evening will consist of individual interviews with each director, followed by a group conversation and then the presentation of the fest's Outstanding Directors of the Year Award to each filmmaker.

Also set to be honored at the fest's 34th edition, which runs Jan. 30 through Feb. 9: The Wife's Glenn Close with the Maltin Modern Master Award; Green Book's Viggo Mortensen with the American Riviera Award; Can You Ever Forgive Me?'s Melissa McCarthy with the Montecito Award; Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan with the Cinema Vanguard Award; and, with the Virtuosos Award, Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, A Star Is Born's Sam Elliott, Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher, First Man's Claire Foy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?'s Richard E. Grant, Leave No Trace's Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington and Burning's Steven Yeun.

The outstanding performer of the year award honoree will be announced shortly.