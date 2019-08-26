Santa Barbara Film Fest: Martin Scorsese to Receive Kirk Douglas Award

The 76-year-old director of the upcoming Netflix film 'The Irishman' will be feted at a black-tie gala dinner on Nov. 14.

Martin Scorsese, the legendary filmmaker behind several of the greatest films of the last half-century, has been chosen as the 14th recipient of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

The honor will be presented to the 76-year-old — who is in the Oscar race this year for The Irishman, a crime drama that reunites him with frequent collaborators Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel — on Nov. 14 at a black-tie gala dinner at the Ritz Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, with all proceeds going to SBIFF's free year-round educational programs.

"Martin Scorsese is a brilliant filmmaker," Douglas, who turned 102 last Dec. 9, said Monday in a statement. "He has made countless unforgettable films and is a true cinematic treasure. I am honored and grateful that he will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award."

Past recipients of SBIFF's Kirk Douglas Award, which goes "to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both," include Douglas, John Travolta, Ed Harris, Quentin Tarantino, Harrison Ford, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker, Jessica Lange, Jane Fonda, Warren Beatty, Judi Dench and, last year, Hugh Jackman.

The 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival is set to run Jan. 15-25, 2020.