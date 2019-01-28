Santa Barbara Film Fest: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Star Rami Malek Set for Performer of the Year Tribute

A recipient of this honor has gone home with an Oscar in each of the last three years.

Rami Malek, who recently won Golden Globe and SAG awards for his portrayal of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, has been tapped for the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 2019 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The ceremony, which I will moderate for the second year in a row, will take place at Santa Barbara's historic Arlington Theatre on Friday, Feb. 1 as part of the SBIFF's 33rd edition. The fest will run as scheduled, Jan. 30 through Feb. 9.

"Rami Malek’s portrayal as Freddie Mercury is humble and full of humanity," SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement. "No one could have expressed the joy Freddie felt when performing nor the complex reality he lived offstage better than Rami."

The fest's previous outstanding performer recipients include Allison Janney and Margot Robbie (2018), Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (2017), Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan (2016), Steve Carell (2015), Cate Blanchett (2014), Jennifer Lawrence (2013), Viola Davis (2012), James Franco (2011), Colin Firth (2010), Penelope Cruz (2009), Angelina Jolie (2008), Helen Mirren (2007), Heath Ledger (2006), Kate Winslet (2005) and Charlize Theron (2004).

Also set to be honored at the fest's 34th edition, which runs Jan. 30 through Feb. 9: The Wife's Glenn Close with the Maltin Modern Master Award; Green Book's Viggo Mortensen with the American Riviera Award; Can You Ever Forgive Me?'s Melissa McCarthy with the Montecito Award; Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan with the Cinema Vanguard Award; Roma's Alfonso Cuaron, The Favourite's Yorgos Lanthimos, BlacKkKlansman's Spike Lee, Vice's Adam McKay and Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski with the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award; and, with the Virtuosos Award, Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, A Star Is Born's Sam Elliott, Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher, First Man's Claire Foy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?'s Richard E. Grant, Leave No Trace's Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington and Burning's Steven Yeun.