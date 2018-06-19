Santa Barbara Film Fest Sets 2019 Dates

The fest has become one of the most important stops on the annual road to the Oscars.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which has become one of the most important stops on the annual road to the Oscars, on Tuesday announced that its 34th edition is set to run Jan. 30-Feb. 9, 2019.

"It's extraordinary and a cause for celebration that SBIFF is heading into its 34th edition," Roger Durling, the fest's executive director, said in a statement. "We love that after this past difficult year, Santa Barbara is anxiously ready to welcome once again more world-class filmmakers."

While SBIFF always attracts high-quality films, including many U.S. and world premieres, it is best known for its full-evening tributes to artists (who tend to be top contenders for Academy Awards) during the Oscar voting period (many Academy members live in and around Santa Barbara).

Honorees at this year's fest included eventual Oscar winners Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell, Guillermo del Toro and Jordan Peele, as well as eventual nominees Margot Robbie, Timothee Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. Honorees in prior years included Daniel Day-Lewis, Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese and Jennifer Lawrence.

The 2019 event will be held at sites throughout Santa Barbara, including the historic Arlington Theatre and the newly restored Riviera Theatre.