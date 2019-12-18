Santa Barbara Film Fest: Taron Egerton, Awkwafina and Cynthia Erivo Among Virtuoso Honorees

Beanie Feldstein, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, Florence Pugh and Taylor Russell will also be feted Jan. 18.

Awkafina (The Farewell), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Aldis Hodge (Clemency), George MacKay (1917), Florence Pugh (Midsommar) and Taylor Russell (Waves) will each receive a Virtuoso Award at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, organizers announced Wednesday.

The presentation, which will be moderated for the 10th time by Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger, will take place Jan. 18 at Santa Barbara's historic Arlington Theatre as part of SBIFF's 35th edition, which is set to run Jan. 15-Feb. 25.

"What they all have in common is that they shined in their respective films this year," Karger said in a statement. "They're the perfect additions to our exciting evening in Santa Barbara."

Previous recipients of the Virtuoso Award include Claire Foy, Richard E. Grant, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, John David Washington, Timothee Chalamet, John Boyega, Mary J. Blige, Daniel Kaluuya, Kumail Nanjiani, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, Saoirse Ronan, Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Dano, Chadwick Boseman, Rosamund Pike and Jared Leto.