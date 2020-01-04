Santa Barbara Film Fest: 'Us' Star Lupita Nyong'o Tapped for Montecito Award

The Oscar-winning actress has already been nominated this season for SAG and Critics' Choice awards.

Lupita Nyong'o, the Oscar-winning actress who is generating Oscar buzz anew — on top of best actress SAG and Critics' Choice award nominations — for her performance in Jordan Peele's Us, will receive the Montecito Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the fest announced Saturday.

Nyong'o will be honored on Jan. 20 at Santa Barbara's historic Arlington Theatre as part of the festival's 35th edition, which will run Jan. 15-25, 2020.

The Montecito Award is named after one of the most beautiful parts of Santa Barbara. Past recipients of its namesake award include Melissa McCarthy, Saoirse Ronan, Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Bill Condon and Naomi Watts.

"Lupita is a ferocious performer, gifted with both boundless appeal and precision," SBIFF festival director Roger Durling said in a statement. "We are a huge fan of everything she’s done and remain in awe of her double performance in Us. We’re giddily rolling out our red carpet for her."