Sun Valley Film Fest Scrapped Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Sun Valley Film Festival, which was scheduled to kick off Wednesday and run through March 22, has been canceled, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

"We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by canceling this year's festival," SVFF executive director Teddy Grennan tells THR. "The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision."

He added, "With over $5 million dollars of economic impact to the community, this was not a decision that was made lightly, but ultimately the protection of the public health and safety of the community is paramount."

The last film festival to actually get off the ground despite the coronavirus scare appears to have been the Miami Film Festival, which began last Friday but was, THR was the first to report, terminated prematurely on Thursday.