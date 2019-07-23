'When They See Us' Dominates African American Film Critics Association's Inaugural TV Honors

Ava DuVernay's acclaimed limited series on Netflix about the Central Park Five case, will collect a field-leading four of ten total awards.

When They See Us, Ava DuVernay's acclaimed limited series on Netflix about the Central Park Five case, will collect a field-leading four of ten total awards at the African American Film Critics Association's first-ever TV Honors.

The 16-year-old organization, which is the preeminent body of black film critics, announced its honorees in a statement on Tuesday, and will fete them at a private brunch on Sunday, August 11, at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey.

DuVernay's four-part series was the critics' choice for best limited series, best ensemble, best writing and best breakthrough performance (Jharrel Jerome, who plays Korey Wise on the series).

Tapped for best drama series and best comedy series were Starz's Power, which is heading into its sixth and final season, and CBS's The Neighborhood, for its rookie season, respectively. Meanwhile Sterling K. Brown of NBC's This Is Us and Angela Bassett of FOX's 9-1-1 were deemed the year's best male performance and best female performance, respectively.

Two special honors celebrating inclusion efforts will be presented: the Icon Award to Ryan Murphy of FX's Pose and the Inclusion Award to CBS.

"It is impossible to ignore TV's popularity and remarkable influence on America's pop culture landscape today," AAFCA president Gil Robertson IV said in a statement. "As the stature of the small screen continues to expand, it has become increasingly more diverse and inclusive, a movement that we at AAFCA wholeheartedly embrace and champion. The honorees for our first AAFCA TV Honors represent the very best of television programming. They all successfully put a mirror up to our world to tell stories that are refreshingly diverse and authentic. We feel that this new wave of innovative, thought-provoking storytelling is inspiring and deserving of celebration."

Here is the full list of the 2019 winners of AAFCA TV Honors:

Best Drama — Power (Starz)

Best Comedy — The Neighborhood (CBS)

Best Limited Series — When They See Us (Netflix)

Best Male Performance — Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Best Female Performance — Angela Bassett (9-1-1)

Best Ensemble — When They See Us (Netflix)

Best Writing — When They See Us (Netflix)

Breakthrough Performance — Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

AAFCA TV Honors Inclusion Award — CBS

AAFCA TV Honors ICON Award — Ryan Murphy