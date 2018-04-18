Tonys: Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban to Co-Host 72nd Edition

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, both hugely popular Grammy-nominated singers who recently made their debuts on Broadway, will co-host the 72nd Tony Awards, they announced in social media posts Wednesday morning.

The ceremony will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 10.

Last Broadway season, Groban starred in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, ultimately receiving a best actor in a musical Tony nomination, while Bareilles replaced Jessie Mueller as the lead in Waitress, for which she also composed the music and lyrics en route to a Tony nom of her own, for best original score. Music by Bareilles can also be heard in SpongeBob SquarePants, one of the more acclaimed shows of this season.

"The Theater has completely transformed my life in every way possible," Bareilles said in a statement. "I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that. I feel incredibly lucky to get to spend an evening celebrating and applauding this outstanding collective of artists, friends, collaborators and creatives. It is my great honor to join my friend Josh Groban in hosting the Tonys this year, and use the opportunity to simply say a heartfelt 'thank you' to this wonderful community...in high heels, with jokes."

Groban added, "I am humbled and ecstatic to be co-hosting the Tony Awards this year with such a brilliant artist and wonderful friend, Sara Bareilles. The dedication and inspiration surrounding live theater gave me my life path as a young kid, and the warmth and support of the Broadway community has been the highlight of my career. So to be at the helm of a night celebrating the best of that theater with a person I just laugh way too much with, is beyond words. But I will have words on Tony night! The best words! I look forward to flailing about in front of my peers. It will be with all the love and respect in the world for the room we're lucky enough to be in."