TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise,' 'Ninja Warrior' Slip on Labor Day

Monday's two top shows both suffered slight ratings declines on Labor Day, but Bachelor in Paradise and American Ninja Warrior stayed atop the broadcast rankings.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise had its smallest Monday numbers of the season with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.07 million viewers. That's down from 1.2 and 4.59 million a week ago. Grand Hotel also slipped a bit, tying its season low at 0.4 in adults 18-49 and reaching a new low in viewers with 2.36 million.

American Ninja Warrior grabbed the biggest audience in primetime with 4.56 million viewers on NBC, but that was off from 4.9 million a week ago. The show also declined a tenth of a point in adults 18-49 to 0.8. A Dateline rerun topped the 10 o'clock hour in adults 18-49 with a 0.5.

The only other original show on the broadcast networks Monday was Fox's So You Think You Can Dance. It held steady in adults 18-49 with a 0.4, but its 1.83 million viewers was a season low. CBS and The CW both aired full slates of reruns.

ABC led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 0.9 rating. NBC finished second at 0.7. CBS and Fox tied at 0.4, and The CW averaged 0.2.

