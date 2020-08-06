Creative Arts Emmys, Now Virtual, Will Span 5 Nights

The ceremonies devoted to creative and technical achievements will take place between Sept. 14-17 and Sept. 19.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be spread across an unprecedented five nights as the pandemic forces all Emmys-related events to take place virtually.

Recognizing creative and technical achievements, the Creative Arts Awards will stream on Emmys.com on Monday, Sept. 14 (reality and nonfiction categories), Tuesday, Sept. 15 (variety categories), Wednesday, Sept. 16 (scripted night one) and Thursday, Sept. 17 (scripted night two), each night at 5 p.m. PT, and will resume on Saturday, Sept. 19 (a mix of awards across genres) at 5 p.m. PT on FXX. Each evening will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.

Meanwhile, the primary 72nd Emmys telecast, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and produced by Kimmel, Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20, airing on ABC at 5 p.m. PT.

It will feature the presentation of best drama, comedy, limited and variety talk series, as well as acting, directing and writing achievements in drama, comedy and limited series/movie categories.