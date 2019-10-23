Weinstein Alum Spencer Peeples Jumps From Netflix to Hulu to Lead Awards Efforts

Peeples will be overseeing awards strategy as well as publicity campaigns for original films.

Spencer Peeples is leaving Netflix to lead awards strategy and execution for Hulu as its vp film and awards marketing, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Peeples is one of the most widely liked and respected publicists in the Hollywood awards game. The 38-year-old came up in the pressure cooker of Harvey Weinstein's Miramax and The Weinstein Co., spending 11 years between the two operations, from 2005-2016, and rising to senior vp marketing.

In October 2016, Peeples was hired by Netflix to serve as director of awards. But the streaming giant's July 2018 hiring of veteran awards consultant Lisa Taback as vp talent relations and awards, reporting directly to Ted Sarandos, presented a roadblock for Peeples' potential advancement at the company, insiders say.

When Gina Pence left Hulu this summer, where she had been leading awards efforts, to provide the same services for Apple TV+, it created an opening for Peeples to fill there.

In addition to his awards-specific responsibilities, Peeples will also oversee publicity and marketing campaigns for Hulu original films. He will report to Ryan Crosby, vp brand and content marketing at Hulu.

Hulu has enjoyed a taste of awards success already, winning the best drama series Emmy and Golden Globe awards in 2017 for The Handmaid's Tale. Earlier this year, Minding the Gap, which Hulu acquired for distribution, garnered a best documentary feature Oscar nomination.

The streamer has no major Oscar contenders this season, so Peeples will likely begin focusing on its TV contenders and long-term planning when he starts his new job on Nov. 11.

This news was first reported by Deadline.