100 Cars Honk Happy Birthday to CAA Agent

Fred Specktor has likely seen it all during decades as one of the town’s top talent agents, but even he admits to being overwhelmed by what happened outside his Brentwood home April 24.

A vehicle parade of 100 of his CAA colleagues cruised by to wish him a happy 87th birthday. Specktor, a veteran of the agency’s film department, maintains a roster of clients that includes Morgan Freeman, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito, Jeremy Irons, Geoffrey Rush, Peter Bogdanovich, Dan Aykroyd, Taylor Hackford, Philip Kaufman, Stephen Hopkins and playwright Jez Butterworth.

It’s unclear if any of them did the drive-by but it is known that many of his agency peers — among them CAA partners Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane — honked with their well wishes as he looked on with wife Nancy Heller and their dog.

In a brief exchange with THR, Specktor seemed humbled by the event: “I felt it showed the special camaraderie that exists among colleagues at CAA and it made me feel incredible. I sure picked the right place to work.”

