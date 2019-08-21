7 No. 1s on the '90210' Call Sheet?! How Alphabetical Credits Kept Stars Happy

The reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 landed with a new title (BH90210), solid ratings (highest-rated premiere of any new summer series courtesy: 3.6 million viewers) and a unique way to accommodate an ensemble cast of established stars on the call sheet (everyone is No. 1).

An on-set source tells The Hollywood Reporter that the rare move to have all seven stars listed at the top of the call sheet — coveted space typically reserved for the lead or the biggest star on set — was a way to manage the personalities of the principal castmembers and not ruffle any feathers. The easiest way to do that was to list them the same way as they appear on the end credits, alphabetically: Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

When the original debuted in 1990, it made stars out of the whole cast and thus, they also became frequent tabloid targets due to on-set battles and squabbles. Doherty and Garth recently admitted to nearly exchanging punches during a tense encounter back in the day. That is not the case these days, Garth said during the recent Television Critics Association press tour event. "We work extremely well together. We’re a bunch of professionals, and we know how to do our jobs, and we love doing it."

A rep for CBS, which produces the show for Fox, confirmed the call sheet credits with another source close to the show adding that the shared No. 1 was a group decision. "They wanted to be mature and show they could all work together. The past is in the past," said the source, adding that it makes the most sense considering that they all have executive producer credits as well.

As for the other type of clout, as The Hollywood Reporter first reported, the principal players received $70,000 per episode for the six-episode reboot. Spelling and Garth, who co-created the reboot, each receive an additional $15,000 per episode.

