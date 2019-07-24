'A League of Their Own' Town Plans Penny Marshall Celebration

The director, who died last year, will be honored at the Sept. 13-15 event in Rockford, Ill., with appearances by her daughter and grandkids, as plans for the International Women's Baseball museum will be unveiled.

Penny Marshall put Rockford, Illinois, on the map with A League of Their Own — her 1992 movie about the Rockford Peaches women's baseball team — and now the town is repaying the debt.

Nearly a year after her death, Rockford is throwing a Penny Marshall Celebration from Sept. 13 to 15, with Marshall's daughter, Tracy Reiner (who played Betty "Spaghetti" Horn in League), and Marshall's grandkids scheduled to appear.

The highlight: the first unveiling of outdoor plans for Rockford's International Women's Baseball museum located in the modest Illinois town (population 147,000).

“It’s an honor to be mayor of a town that embraces, supports and celebrates sports,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “The Rockford Peaches have had an international reputation, and our community has celebrated the team’s history for many years. We’re excited about the next steps in establishing the International Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford. Our administration and City Council recognize the importance of this project not only to the City but also to women’s baseball and to the legacy of our Rockford Peaches.”

