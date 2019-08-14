'Access Hollywood' Axes Staff Editors in Wake of EP Rob Silverstein's Exit

It’s unclear why the editor team was decimated, but staffing changes and layoffs are taking place among several entertainment news shows, including 'Extra' and 'E! News.'

Entertainment news shows have found themselves in the headlines of late. ET just bid adieu to anchor Nancy O'Dell; Extra's Mario Lopez decamped for Access Hollywood, which lost Natalie Morales; and E! News laid off 20 staffers and announced a move to New York as a morning program. Now comes word that there’s been more turbulence in the genre: THR has confirmed that Access has axed six to 10 editors.

It's unclear why the editor team was decimated, but changes have rippled in the wake of exec producer Rob Silverstein's departure after 20 years (he'll be replaced by Maureen FitzPatrick). A rep for the show declined to comment. As for Lopez, he's expected to start Sept. 9 despite a recent spate of controversy for transphobic comments he made on The Candace Owens Show.

