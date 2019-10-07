Adam Sandler and His Daughters Perform Taylor Swift's "Lover" for A-Listers at Rock4EB! Fundraiser

Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Courteney Cox, Rami Malek, Kaley Cuoco, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber were all in the audience at the Malibu event, which raised funds for rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa.

Adam Sandler had a big weekend in New York. His latest film — the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems which casts the comedian as an unscrupulous jewelry dealer whose life is spiraling out of control — premiered at the New York Film Festival Thursday night. Forty-eight hours later, he took his daughters to his former home at Saturday Night Live to catch musical guest Taylor Swift.

The girls, Sunny, 10, and Sadie, 13, are huge Swift fans, and they got a chance to see the pop superstar perform one of the family's favorite songs, current hit "Lover." By Sunday night, the Sandler clan, including wife Jackie, made their way cross country to a hilltop estate in Malibu for the Rock4EB! fundraiser where Sandler headlined the event with rocker Eddie Vedder to raise money for a lesser known, crippling disease called epidermolysis bullosa (EB). As part of the festivities, Sandler welcomed Sunny and Sadie to the stage to cover "Lover" alongside their famous father.

It was an A-list audience, too, with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco, Rami Malek, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Elizabeth Olsen, David Spade, Catherine Keener, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Bill Maher, John McEnroe, Catherine O'Hara, Kim Basinger, Catherine Bell, Amy Smart, Soleil Moon Frye, and others. Sandler closed the show with a 60-minute set which featured a mix of stand-up and musical performances, bits that he's performed during recent appearances including his Netflix special "100% Fresh." There was "Uber Driver," "Bad Playdate," "Mr. Slow Mo" and the touching Chris Farley tribute to his late SNL pal.

Then about 45 minutes into his performance — held at the home of Brillstein-Entertainment partner Marc Gurvitz for colleague Andrea Pett-Joseph whose son Brandon with husband Paul Joseph Sandler suffers from EB — welcomed his daughters to the stage by announcing that they were going to sing together. "They've been so excited and nervous," Sandler revealed before recounting their night at SNL. "That was a big night, man. Taylor Swift? Holy shit."

Just before he started strumming the guitar, Sandler said the song is "one of their favorite songs — we play this all the time in the car, me and mommy and the two kids." The trio then launched into a version of the single "Lover," with slightly edited lyrics. (In the opening line, the girls sang "Hanukkah lights" instead of "Christmas lights").

The performance, seen below, drew a standing ovation and loud cheers from the audience of several hundred guests. "Thank you for being so nice to them," Sandler praised following the performance. "They were dying to be a part [of the show]. Girls, you did great! Sounded awesome — confident and cool. I love you, now get out of here."

