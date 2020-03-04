Adam Sandler to Receive Founders Award at ASCAP's Pop Music Awards

The comedy star, an ASCAP member for 28 years, will join a list of previous winners that includes Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox and Notorious B.I.G.

Music has always been a big part of Adam Sandler's career, from Saturday Night Live to the stand-up stage. Now, he's being honored for it.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers has announced that the A-list star will be honored with the ASCAP Founders Award at the 37th annual 2020 Pop Music Awards. The invite-only event celebrating ASCAP writers and publishers of the most-performed music of the past year, is set for April 28 in Los Angeles.

The ASCAP Founders Award is presented to "songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators," per the organization. Sandler will join a list of recipients that includes Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, Stephen Schwartz, Roscoe Mitchell, Randy Travis, Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Dr. Dre, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Annie Lenox, Carly Simon, Jeff Lynne and Kiss' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

In making the announcement, ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams called Sandler "a giant of comedy" who has crafted hilarious moments onscreen, many of which feature music and song. “From "Opera Man" to "The Chanukah Song" to "Grow Old With You," Adam’s genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon.”

Added ASCAP executive vp membership John Titta: “Adam is a master of both art forms and that’s why I’m so excited that he will be the first music and comedy songwriter to receive the ASCAP Founders Award.”

Sandler, an ASCAP member for nearly 30 years, made his mark on comedy and music with over 250 ASCAP-registered works. He has released six albums receiving four Grammy nominations, with two going double platinum, including They’re All Gonna Laugh at You! and What the Hell Happened to Me? His songs have been featured in several of his films, including The Wedding Singer (“Grow Old With You”), 50 First Dates (“Forgetful Lucy”), The Meyerowitz Stories (“Genius Girl”) and Eight Crazy Nights.

Last fall, he shared a stage with his daughters at Rock4EB! in Malibu where they performed a rendition of Taylor Swift's "Lover."