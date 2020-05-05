Adele Returns to Social Media With Message for Front Line Workers, Shows Off Body Transformation

The singer had not posted on the platform since December and the birthday message lit up social media late Tuesday night.

Adele returned to Instagram to mark her 32nd birthday Tuesday, showing off a svelte figure and sharing a special message amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you for the birthday love," she posted to her 33.5 million followers along with an image of the Grammy winning singer standing outside in the center of a gold circular sculpture adorned with three bouquets of blush-colored flowers. "I hope you're staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

She went on to express gratitude to those on the front lines of the global crisis: "I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks x."

The image went viral with hundreds of thousands of likes and comments like this one from Chrissy Teigen: "I mean are you kidding me."

Its Adele's first post on Instagram since December 23, 2019, when she posed next to the Grinch at her holiday party. "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch."

The singer has mostly laid low over the past year, avoiding major red carpet events and not doing any interviews. However, she popped up at a pair of high profile private parties, one for Drake's birthday party in October and again at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's post-Oscars party at Chateau Marmont. Both appearances — photos of which were shared on social media — caused a media and fan frenzy for her dramatic transformation. On Oscar night, a Polish TV host named Kinga Rusin shared details of their encounter at the exclusive fete including a conversation about shoes.

When People covered her new look, a source told the magazine it's not been about losing weight for the singer, it's about wanting to be the healthiest mother she can be for son Angelo. A source told the mag: “Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better. It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”

Adele has been teasing the release of new music, which is expected sometime in 2020 and would be her first album since 25, released in 2015, which followed earlier releases 21 and 19.