Alec Baldwin's Dog Gets Revenge on "Reserved" Parking Spot Art

The actor originally described the spray-painted "Reserved for Alec Baldwin" as being "not funny" in a captioned photo on Instagram but now gets a kick out of letting his dog "s*** right on the sign."

Months after Alec Baldwin was arrested in Manhattan in November 2018 over a dust-up with another man involving, of all things, a parking spot, someone spray-painted “Reserved for Alec Baldwin” in yellow letters on the street in front of his home.

“Not funny,” Baldwin captioned an Instagram post from April when the letters hit the pavement. “It IS funny but not funny. You catch me?”

When THR caught up with Baldwin recently to discuss the fourth season of his ABC game show Match Game, and the Emmy-winning actor, 61, elaborated on the “reserved” spot, which NYC DOT has yet to remove. "I thought it was one of the funniest things that I’ve seen," said Baldwin, who got an even bigger kick out of letting his white Maltese relieve herself on the street art. “The dog shits right on the sign."

Interested parties can watch the defecations live on Baldwin’s Instagram account.

A version of this story first appeared in the June 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.