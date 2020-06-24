Amazon Prime Video to Host Virtual Festival 'Pride Inside'

The two-day event will feature Amazon stars, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' veterans and performances by a host of musical talent.

In the absence of in-person celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers across the country are bringing Pride inside. That's the title of Amazon Prime Video's just announced global, virtual Pride festival, "Pride Inside," designed to honor the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

Set to unspool June 27- 28 on a custom website, the program will feature musical performances by Betty Who, Vincint, The Aces and Greyson Chance; celebrity creative director and choreographer Parris Goebel and choreographer Ryan Heffington offering dance routines; and 16 drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race including Manila Luzon, Monique Heart, Heidi N Closet, Raja and Gia Gunn, as well as Lady Bunny, all of whom will perform on the main stage, teach makeup tutorials and contribute to round-table conversations.

The "Pride Inside" event is described per the streamer as an "innovative, 360° environment" that will allow users to navigate the festival grounds together along with 9 friends via peer-to-peer video. The company hopes to reach an international audience thanks to Amazon Video's global reach, with a maximum capacity of users capped at 2 million.

Also as part of the effort, Amazon Studios and Prime Video will make unspecified donations to the Black AIDS Institute and the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network charities. Reps from the organizations will also be given a platform to share information about mission statements and respective work.

Other highlights include:

• Living room sing-alongs by RuPaul’s Drag Race alums including Raja, Valentina and Heidi N Closet.

• A "Glamazon Salon" featuring beauty tricks and tips, like brows by Heidi N Closet, Lady Bunny’s hilarious hardware store makeup shopping list parody.

• A theater destination that will spotlight content that favorably features the LGBTQIA+ community including scenes of Prime Video’s Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as well as the Transparent: Musicale Finale, and the just released Amazon Music’s mini-doc Love Me Like You Should: The Brave and Bold Sylvester.

• An Audible Sound Bath Studio featuring peaceful sounds and quiet guidance to help calm, soothe, relax and restore.

• The LGBTQ&A Podcast Live! experience featuring host Jeffrey Masters in conversations with the leaders of the Black AIDS Institute and National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network, and talent from Amazon Original shows available on Prime Video including Alexandra Billings, Trace Lysette, Shakina Nayfack and Jonny Cota.

More information can be found here.