Amazon Studios' Jennifer Salke to Accept LGBTQ Visionary Award

National education organization GLSEN — that champions LGBTQ students and issues in K-12 education — has lined up another blue chip honoree for its upcoming Respect Awards in Los Angeles: Amazon Studios.

The streaming giant will receive the Visionary Award at the event, scheduled for Oct. 25 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke has confirmed her attendance to accept on behalf of her company. She'll share the same stage with Apple CEO Tim Cook who has been selected to receive the Champion Award.

Salke said they are "humbled and awed" by GLSEN's honor. "We firmly believe that content should reflect our global society and that representation brings about understanding, acceptance and the valuing of different perspectives," she said in a statement. "Allowing authentic voices the opportunity to reach a broad audience is key to changing the narrative for many underrepresented groups and we feel privileged to work in a place that supports that for storytellers.”

The company is perhaps best known in conversations about inclusion and representation for its groundbreaking series Transparent, a show created by Jill Soloway and starring Jeffrey Tambor as a transgender woman and matriarch of the Pfefferman family, rounded out by Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Gaby Hoffman. The series will end in September via a two-hour musical finale.

Per GLSEN, Amazon Studios’ commitment to LGBTQ representation "is also demonstrated in shows like Mozart in the Jungle, Danger & Eggs, and through partnerships that enable them to present the best in LGBTQ film on their platform." As a company, Amazon Studios has supported the LGBTQ community around issues like marriage equality and anti-discrimination laws. More about the Respect Awards can be found here.