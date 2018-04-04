Amy Landecker on Her Hollywood Doppelgangers and 'Transparent' Without Jeffrey Tambor

The actress says she is frequently mistaken for Courteney Cox and 'The Leftovers' star Amy Brenneman.

Amy Landecker may be a big Friends fan, but there was another reason she was so excited to have a picture taken with Courteney Cox at the recent UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability gala.

“People have always told me I look like her,” the Transparent star told The Hollywood Reporter. “And now I just took a picture with her on the red carpet. I actually have a photo of me on my phone that misidentified me once as Courteney Cox!”

The Friends star isn’t Landecker’s only doppelganger, however. “I also get Amy Brenneman a lot,” she said.

Case in point: Landecker was at a party recently when she was introduced to Black Panther star Danai Gurira. “We talked and she said she was so excited to meet me,” Landecker recalled. “I was like, ‘You’re so cool and I love your movie.’ And then she was like, ‘You are so good on The Leftovers.’”

Landecker didn’t have the heart to correct her. “I didn’t want to disappoint her,” she said. “I just said, ‘Thank you.’”

Meanwhile, Landecker also told THR that it’s still unclear how Transparent creator Jill Soloway will address Jeffrey Tambor’s departure from the Amazon Studios series following allegations that he sexually harassed co-star Trace Lysette and his former assistant Van Barnes.

“I think we all feel like there’s been a massive loss and a fracture in the family, and I think probably the best way to deal with it is to tackle that head-on thematically, the grieving, the processing and the complicated feelings of when you love someone as family and they do things that are really unacceptable,” Landecker said. As THR reported, production on the new season won’t begin until December, meaning no new episodes will air in 2018.

Said Landecker: “I think Jill wanted to take a breath and think about exactly how we are going to move forward.”

