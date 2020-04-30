Anderson Cooper Welcomes Son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper

The CNN anchor on Thursday announced the birth of his first child during his nighttime broadcast and on Instagram, writing, "He is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

Anderson Cooper is officially a father.

The CNN anchor on Thursday announced the happy news during his nightly program and on Instagram at the same time, revealing that his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born on Monday.

The segment started out with Cooper relaying his thoughts about the current COVID-19 pandemic in what could have been just another regular newscast. "It's been a difficult time in all of our lives and there are certainly many hard days ahead," he said, before pivoting to the personal. "It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we're also blessed with new life and new love."

Cooper's expression then relaxed as he continued to add that he was going to take a moment to share some "joyful news of my own," as he let out just a tease of his signature giggle. "On Monday, I became a father," he said. "I've never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I'm a dad. I have a son, and I want to you to meet him."

A photo then flashed on the screen of his newborn son wrapped in a white blanket with blue and reddish stripes. Cooper said he chose the name Wyatt as a way to honor his father, who died when Cooper was 10 years old: "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because while I was going through her things recently, I found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Morgan was on the list. So that's Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son."

Growing visibly emotional, Cooper paused as he choked back tears before finishing with the stats: "He was 7.2 pounds at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

The news comes almost a year after the death of Cooper's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died June 17 from cancer. His best friend, Andy Cohen, also welcomed a son, Benjamin Allen, via surrogate last year.

Cooper confirmed that Wyatt was born via surrogate and that he never thought he could be a father due to his sexuality.

"As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he said. "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates, give to families who can't have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."

Cooper said he wishes his family, all of whom have died, were around to share in this new chapter in his life: "I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."

See Cooper's full on-air announcement below, via colleague Brian Stelter.