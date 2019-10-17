Anderson .Paak Confirmed to Perform at LACMA's Art+Film Gala

Anderson .Paak has a date at LACMA on Nov. 2.

The Grammy-winning singer, rapper and producer has confirmed to perform at the museum's Art+Film Gala honoring artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón.

“Anderson .Paak’s sound brings together a soulful variety of music styles including R&B, hip-hop, and dance,” said Eva Chow, who co-chairs the event with Leonardo DiCaprio. “Anderson is one of the most versatile and dynamic artists our time, and we’re so pleased that he will be performing at this year’s Art+Film Gala.”

The event — presented by Gucci for a ninth consecutive year with additional support by Audi for a second year — is always a high-profile stop not only for boldface names from the worlds of art and fashion, but also Hollywood stars, executives and creatives as well as L.A. elite. Last year, 850 guests attended the event with proceeds from Art+Film go toward "underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission," per the institution.

Born Brandon Paak Anderson in Oxnard, California, he's coming off a standout year that saw him win his first Grammy for best rap performance for "Bubblin." His most recent album, Ventura, was released this year, too, and was followed by a tour with stops at Madison Square Garden and two dozen other locations. His other albums include Venice, Malibu and Oxnard.