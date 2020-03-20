Andy Cohen Reveals He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Andy Cohen is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for coronavirus.

The Bravo star posted the news on Instagram Friday afternoon, writing, "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

The news comes just hours after he announced that he would be moving his popular late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to his New York City apartment following work-from-home orders instituted by Governor Andrew Cuomo. It was to be titled Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home and he even had guests Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell and Ramona Singer already lined up to join him on the couch.

He's the latest star to test positive amid the global pandemic, joining a list that includes Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, Colton Underwood, and others. Also, in New York, four Brooklyn Nets basketball players are among the state's 7,845 coronavirus cases.

Stars flooded Cohen's comments section underneath the image, seen below, to send him wishes for a full recovery. Longtime friend Kelly Ripa wrote, "Oh nooooooo Andy. I'm so sorry...I love you," while John Mayer posted, "Rest up. Love you with all my heart." Others included Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Sedaris, Busy Philipps, Guy Oseary, Mark Consuelos, Sandra Bernhard, Willie Geist, Shangela, and many of the Housewives stars including Teresa Giudice, Sandra Bernhard, Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, and dozens of others.

Prior to the diagnosis, Cohen was prepping to join the legion of late-night hosts who had been experimenting with ways of entertaining their respective audiences outside of their traditional studios, nearly all of which have shut down in the past ten days. Stephen Colbert opened a re-run with a fresh spin in his bathtub at home, while Full Frontal star Samantha Bee turned her attention to a daily digital series. David Spade debuted a monologue series and told The Hollywood Reporter that he's been excited to see how "everyone is picking their own way — do they want the kids involved or not. I'm doing a monologue. People are doing bits outside or inside. There's no rules and it's kind of fun to watch."

Cohen's illness also comes at a time of unprecedented closures in the city he calls home. As mentioned, Governor Cuomo instituted guidelines that instructed 100 percent of the state's non-essential workforce to stay home. "This is the most drastic action we can take," said Cuomo on Friday.