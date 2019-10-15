Angela Davis, Beyoncé's Favorite Spin Instructor, Quits Soul Cycle

Angela Davis, the celebrity spin instructor who saw her star rise thanks to classes that doubled as religious experiences attracting the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and Ciara, has resigned from Soul Cycle.

A former member of the USA Track and Field Team, Davis spent eight years as a Soul Cycle instructor and she finished her final day of classes Oct. 11. Many of her biggest industry supporters turned out to say their goodbyes and spin one last time with her. Those who showed up to one of her two final classes were boldfaced names like Jay-Z, Kerry Washington, Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein, James Franco, producer Pilar Savone, talent manager Michael Baum, real estate agent Kennon Earl, interior designer Matt Merrell and interior designer Dana Vitrano. Also in the room, according to multiple sources were Soul Cycle founders Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler who sold the company in 2011 and stepped down in 2016 but have remained beloved figures in that high-end fitness community.

Many of those riders documented their experiences on Instagram on Friday, just like Davis who took to the social media platform to post major moments from the workout sessions. Like her classes, the clips were emotional. "God knew the gifts he gave me," Davis said during one of her send-offs, later twirling a white towel to motivate her riders. "They were already validated to him. What this room did, you guys validated my gifts to me. So, this is not a goodbye. This is just a different stretch. ... I gotta walk the talk. I can't come in here and coach courage and stay where I'm at. I gotta go! So thank you for that. Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings."

Speaking of where Davis will fly off to next, that remains unclear. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that she is pursuing new opportunities and that her exit was not sudden, though, it had been whispered about. Soul Cycle, its sister company Equinox and parent company Related fell into a swarm of controversy over the summer when it was revealed that billionaire owner Stephen Ross would be hosting a Hamptons fundraiser for President Donald Trump, organized by the major players in the Republican party. A boycott followed the news break and many Equinox and Soul Cycle regulars fled for the doors.

"It was such a moment," says one source who was in one of the final classes. "She's so powerful, her classes are like church. This is a big loss for Soul Cycle. She was the most important trainer on the West Coast — hands down. It's going to be interesting to see where her soldiers follow after this."

THR heard at the time that Davis was considering an exit, but it didn't happen for unknown reasons. Soul Cycle confirmed Davis's exit in an email sent to its VIP riders. It read: "For nearly eight years, Angela Davis has been a powerful and inspiring voice in our Soul family. At Soul Cycle, discovering and cultivating dynamic talent is part of our ethos; and Angela's drive, intensity, and deeply Soulful approach to coaching have been a source of joy in our WeHo studio and beyond. So it's with full and grateful hearts that we wish Angela all the best as she embarks on the next step in her mission: inspire every human being to know that they were created with purpose, on purpose, for a purpose. Angela will always be a part of our SoulCycle community."

For her part, Davis, who lives in L.A. with her husband, Jerome, and their sons, posted a long statement on Instagram to pay tribute to the end of this particular era of her journey. "Not many people know that, once I started teaching off the bike I’d walk in the room with no playlist, no agenda, no planned choreography, no specific message. But I walked in with a willingness to be led by something bigger than myself. Sure at times it was scary (very scary), but I was willing to take that risk for an outcome that exceeded my own strength and would ultimately benefit the rider in ways I actually could not have planned for. The room proved to me that I could hear God audibly if I was willing to listen. The room also proved to me I could see God clearly if I was willing to seek. The miracles that took place in that room were countless. The number of broken hearts that were mended we will never know. The breakthroughs, the healing, the transformations, the victories will never all be recorded. The deposits of courage, strength, love, hope, and peace will fuel us for years to come."

Davis was able to parlay her success in the darkly-lit rooms of Soul Cycle to a wider audience thanks to clients-turned-friends-turned supporters like Beyoncé, Ciara and Winfrey, who even welcomed Davis on one of her tours. She also filmed a special for Winfrey's SuperSoul Sessions titled "Finding Your Purpose." She created the AMDIO Method and continues to be a motivational speaker.