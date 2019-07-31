8:00am PT by Peter Kiefer
Ari Emanuel Buying $35M Mansion in Bel Air
Ari Emanuel isn't waiting for the Endeavor IPO to spend his expected windfall. Sources say the 58-year-old CEO is buying the Fredericks residence on Chalon Road that was listed for $35 million.
Built in 1927 by Gordon Kaufmann (the guy who did the Hoover Dam), the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property was once the home of billionaire David Murdock and, before that, Mossimo Giannulli and wife Lori Loughlin (who may be downsizing even more, depending on how her college-admissions trial goes in 2020).
According to sources, Emanuel has been kicking the tires on a variety of houses, even making a "lowball" offer on a place in Pacific Palisades. In March, the recently single Emanuel sold his 5,700-square-foot pad in Mandeville Canyon for $19.3 million.
