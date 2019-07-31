Ari Emanuel Buying $35M Mansion in Bel Air

Sources say the 58-year-old Endeavor CEO is purchasing the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom Fredericks residence on Chalon Road that was once the home of billionaire David Murdock and, before that, Mossimo Giannulli and wife Lori Loughlin.

Ari Emanuel isn't waiting for the Endeavor IPO to spend his expected windfall. Sources say the 58-year-old CEO is buying the Fredericks residence on Chalon Road that was listed for $35 million.

Built in 1927 by Gordon Kaufmann (the guy who did the Hoover Dam), the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property was once the home of billionaire David Murdock and, before that, Mossimo Giannulli and wife Lori Loughlin (who may be downsizing even more, depending on how her college-admissions trial goes in 2020).

According to sources, Emanuel has been kicking the tires on a variety of houses, even making a "lowball" offer on a place in Pacific Palisades. In March, the recently single Emanuel sold his 5,700-square-foot pad in Mandeville Canyon for $19.3 million.

This story first appeared in the July 31 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.