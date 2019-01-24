Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver Still Share Same L.A. Nail Salon

The exes made small talk outside the Santa Monica business, where oldest daughter Katherine flashed her engagement ring from Chris Pratt and youngest daughter Christina hugged "poppa" (who was with girlfriend Heather Milligan).

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver keep bumping into each other … in nail salons. Last month, the former gov and his ex (seven years after she filed, they're still in the process of divorcing) were photographed getting pedicures at a Brentwood beautician's. On MLK weekend, they were spotted again in a Santa Monica salon. Shriver, 63, arrived first for a mani-pedi, followed by daughters Christina, 27, and Katherine, 29 (whose engagement ring from 37-year-old Chris Pratt turned salon heads).

As Shriver headed out, she ran into Schwarzenegger, 71, and girlfriend Heather Milligan, 44, on their way in. As the former body builder turned actor turned California governor sat down for his mani-pedi, he and Shriver made cordial small talk and daughter Christina ran back in to give her "poppa" a big hug. Once Shriver was gone, conversation turned to the NFC championship game, which had gone into overtime. Schwarzenegger cheered on the Rams from his salon chair. Good news for Schwarzenegger and local football fans: the Rams clinched a Super Bowl spot by defeating the New Orleans Saints.

